The Longest Lightning In The World Of 709 Kilometers Was Detected

Scientists have announced that a lightning recorded in 2018 is the longest lightning in the world, and a lightning recorded in 2019 is the longest lightning. Both lightning doubles the previous record.

In the past, scientists followed natural events such as lightning or lightning that took place at a height of miles from the ground with a sensor network on earth called Lightning Mapping Array (Lightning Mapping Series).

Launched by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 2016, the world’s first lightning mapping satellite allowed scientists to track all lightning and lightning in the world from 36,000 kilometers above the ground.

Satellite data of the longest lightning in the world

Making a new statement recently, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that when the satellite data was analyzed, it was determined that the longest lightning records were broken in one time and the longest lightning in one time.

When the satellite data was re-examined, it was understood that a lightning strike in Brazil on 31 October 2018 had a length of 709 kilometers. The lightning bolt, which has a length close to the flight distance between Istanbul and Adana, has been recorded as the longest lightning at once.

Satellite data of the world’s longest lightning bolt

A lightning strike in northern Argentina on March 4, 2019 had a length of exactly 16.7 seconds. This lightning bolt, called megaflash, broke the longest lightning record in one go.

Both records announced by WMO doubled the previous record. While the previous longest lightning record belongs to 321 kilometers of lightning recorded in the USA in 2007; The longest-lasting lightning record belonged to a 7.74-second lightning strike in France in 2012.

Professor Randall Cerveny, head of the WMO Climate and Weather Excessions division, who made a statement to the Geophysical Research Letters on the subject, said that the records in question reminded the unique power of nature, but thanks to advanced satellites, ‘much larger’ lightning and lightning can be detected in the future.



