The long-term impact of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to be fully felt

Several memorable video games have been released in recent years, some of which were good and some of which were bad. One of the most infamous recent examples was the long-awaited sci-fi role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red. First announced in early 2012, players had to wait another eight years before they could actually play Cyberpunk 2077, and this led to a lot of problems. with the marketing, development and release of the game, which caused a real storm of disappointment to the players.

No single game will satisfy everyone, but there are definitely steps developers can take to ensure that games are flagged with as many boxes as possible to ensure their success, and some of them are as basic as making sure the game is finished before it hits stores. Cyberpunk 2077 fell into the same trap as many ambitious releases, and promised more than it could give. This, along with the mess of mistakes that the players were finally able to get their hands on, caused fans to especially vehemently condemn the title.

Company value

The disastrous launch not only destroyed the reputation of Cyberpunk 2077 and tarnished its subsequent success, but also had other far-reaching consequences. Before the CD release, Projekt Red was at the peak of the popularity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the well-received DLC. The game was met with critical acclaim, especially for the artful addition of “Blood and Wine”. Nevertheless, the release of Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the problems and contradictions that surrounded it, affected the players’ trust in the developer, erasing most of the goodwill that he had previously earned.

This will affect all future releases, even those included in the hugely popular Witcher franchise. According to recent reports, CD Projekt shares have fallen by more than 75% since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which will have a huge impact on the further development of the studio. Not only has he lost the trust of gamers, investors may think twice before transferring money to the developer, given the reception of Cyberpunk 2077 — all this will affect subsequent games.

What does this mean for future games

Some might say that there are several lessons to be learned from the release of Cyberpunk 2077, for example, not promising too many features before launching the game and being more active in marketing campaigns. Recently, there have been many examples when games were delivered in a broken and unfinished state simply because of pressure from bosses and gamers to meet the launch deadlines and avoid delays. Cyberpunk 2077 clearly ran into these issues, but CD Projekt Red has also worked incredibly hard to fix many of these bugs over the years.

Cyberpunk 2077 has definitely become much better than when it was first released, but unfortunately, many believe that the credibility of it has already been undermined. Whatever the next CD Projekt Red game, which is likely to be the next part of the Witcher franchise, it may have to put a lot of effort into convincing players that it’s worth buying at launch. CD Projekt Red’s reputation was irretrievably damaged, as it turned from a respected and popular studio into a cautionary tale for other developers.

The fate of Cyberpunk 2077 may also make the developer think twice before engaging in any new projects outside of the Witcher games, which would be a shame for both the studio and gamers in general. CD Projekt Red employs very talented people, and although the first few months of Cyberpunk 2077 may have been incredibly difficult, it is still an ambitious, interesting and unique game. The consequences of its release may be felt for a long time, but we hope that CD Projekt Red will be able to change the situation, as it eventually happened with the fate of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.