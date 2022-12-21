“The Long Road to Redemption” — Will Smith Admits The Difficulties He Will Face to Reclaim Hollywood After The Incident With Chris Rock at The Oscars

The Oscar slap still echoes for Will Smith. He is undoubtedly one of the most famous actors in the whole world. But the criticism he received as a result of his actions proves that no star is too big. Although his public relations team is in full swing, he appears along with the official apology he made to Chris Rock.

Smith’s long-awaited film “Emancipation” has finally come out after he struggled to find the right girl. But the Apple TV+ movie, which cost $120 million to create, seems to have made a noise like an empty vessel with unimpressive content. Face to face with his new reality is Will Smith, who understands that these are the consequences of his actions.

Will Smith is clearly upset by the box office failure of “Emancipation”

Even before the release of Emancipation, the film had already begun to gain momentum due to the potential to get to the Oscar. However, the true verdict came out only after its announcement. According to RadarOnline, an insider said, “Will knows it’s a long road to redemption and a lot of people won’t forgive him.” Although the tanking of this film really struck the artist. A film with a large budget collected an average of about 3 thousand dollars per screen in each cinema.

But what was the reason for this? Perhaps it was his slap in the face at the Oscars or the fact that the film itself was not as amazing as expected.

Even film critics were not too impressed with how the characters suffered throughout the film. The image of the Whipped Peter did not touch the audience, despite the fact that this is an important part of the story that needed to be told. On the other hand, fans also did not come to Smith’s first film after the Oscars.

To add to that, Chris Rock still hasn’t officially forgiven Smith for slapping him. Meanwhile, some argue that the filmmakers should have waited a bit before releasing “Emancipation.” Currently, Smith’s Hollywood friends have also distanced themselves from him, including Tom Cruise, who evaded the actor’s requests for a meeting.

Do you think Will Smith will eventually be able to retire from drama and continue acting in successful films? Comment on your thoughts.