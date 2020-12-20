The Long Dark, ya disponible gratis en Epic Games Store

After gifting Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee New N Tasty, Epic Games Store makes The Long Dark, a survival title, available to all players.

For a few days and still for more than a week Epic Games has been giving away a game on a daily basis, and after Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee New N Tasty, now it’s The Long Dark’s turn. Thus, this survival game will be available for free on the Epic Games Store until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, when it will rotate and we will have a different game to download.

New free game on Epic Games Store

The process is as simple as visiting this link and clicking Get to start the download or adding it to our Epic Games Store library and downloading it whenever we want.

As we said, The Long Dark is a first-person survival game developed by a small Canadian studio, Hinterland Studio, based exactly in the city of Vancouver. They turned to Kickstarter to fund their game, raising more than $ 250,000 out of a set goal of 200,000, allowing them to carry out this project.

It was initially released on an episodic basis, although currently it can be purchased completely, and in fact this is how we can get this version from the Epic Games Store. More eventful was its inclusion in the catalog of the subscription service Nvidia GeForce Now, since apparently it was without the consent of Hinterland Studio, although at present and probably after some negotiations, it is already available again.

Thus, this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. we will have to visit the Epic Games Store again to discover its new free game, having already given away Cities: Skylines.



