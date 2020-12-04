The Logic of 141 Different Visual Illusions, Explained

An interactive website surprises its visitors with exactly 141 different optical illusions. It is also possible to learn the logic of these illusions on the site.

Michael Bach, the scientist who studies visual functions, is particularly interested in optical illusions. The researcher prepared a very interesting site for these optical illusions and opened it to visitors.

There is an explanation of how the 141 optical illusions on the site also work. Moreover, you can see at what point you can break the illusion by turning these eye illusions in the interactive site.

Interactive illusions

In fact, visual illusions are not only used for these types of images, they are used in many different areas. Cinema, in particular, is one of the areas where these tricks are a must and it fits many different numbers into very simple frames.

We encounter many different images on the site. Some of these are classical, others are visual illusions that have not been used often before. We can see with our own eyes where our brains make mistakes, thanks to minor differences such as removing the background or moving objects.

In general, the site is like a gold mine for almost everyone who works with visual perception. There are also references to other scientific studies on the site, which explain the different mechanisms behind different visual illusions.

That’s learning while having fun

Although we cannot say that it is the most successful site in terms of design, Bach’s site also provides a very enjoyable time. Although the language of the website is English and German, you can play with illusions even if you do not know the language.

The way our brains perceive its surroundings makes such interesting illusions possible. New illusions are added to these illusions every year. There are even contests where these illusions fight. All we have to do is enjoy these fun shapes.

You can access the scientist’s website from the link here. Among the illusions on the site, which one was your favorite?



