The location of each coin in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

On Island IV in the Cuphead game: The Delicious Last Course you can collect a lot of coins, and by finding them all, players will be able to purchase new items available in Porkrind Emporium. Collecting all available coins will include finding Island IV and defeating new bosses, which are part of a special task issued by the King of Games. During the game on the new island you need to find 16 coins.

The expansion added two new mascots and three shooters for purchase in Porkrind Emporium. Converge is a shooter that shoots three lines across the screen, Crackshot breaks into pieces and hits the nearest target, and Twist—Up shoots a tornado up. Among the new amulets are a Heart Ring that restores one HP on the first, third and sixth parry, as well as a mysterious Broken Relic that can be used to solve the tombstone riddle in Cuphead: DLC.

Buying amulets and weapons in Porkrind Emporium will make it easier to defeat some new bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. However, players who want to use Miss Chalice and her unique abilities should know that the Astral Cookie amulet must be equipped. The broken relic is used on Island IV, but it’s pointless to buy the Ring of the Heart amulet for boss fights if you don’t change characters.

How to get all the coins on Island IV in the Cuphead game: The Delicious Last Course

On Island IV, you can collect several coins, as well as cash rewards for defeating each of the King’s Jump bosses. By collecting all 16 coins available in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, players will be able to purchase all new items available in Porkrind Emporium. Four coins can be found outside of boss fights on Island IV.

Secret Path (1 coin): There are three NPC climbers on the catwalks behind the city square, and there is a secret path to their left. Passing by the trees and continuing to walk to the end of the path behind the bakery, you will find a hidden coin in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. Recipe for Miss Bowl (1 coin): There is a cart next to the bakery in the town square that players can access while wearing the Astral Cookie amulet. The cart opens the textbook for Miss Chalice’s new movements. Players need to parry the jerk at the bottom, then jump up and dodge to get to the second parry point. Finally, players can use a Double Jump and then a Parry Dash to get to the coin in the upper right corner of the recipes page. NPC in the town square (3 coins): To get these coins, players just need to talk to the NPC in the town square next to the Stone bridge. At the end of the dialogue, players will receive three coins. King’s Jump – Chess Pawns (2 coins): Pawn heads can be parried when they jump down and run at the player. The king’s jump is a chess knight (2 coins). ): A chess knight can be defeated in Cuphead: DLC by parrying the feather on his helmet when the boss swings up or pushes forward through the screen The king’s jump is a Chess Bishop (2 coins): first you need to put out the candles. to make the elephant’s head vulnerable to parry. King’s Jump – Chess Rook (2 coins): projectiles fired by the rook can be parried to redirect them and cause damage to the boss. King’s Jump – Chess Queen (3 coins): To collect the last three coins in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, you can fend off fuses on cannonballs. This will allow players to shoot the chess queen, but lion statues also need to be parried to avoid taking damage.