The Liverpool Youngster Returned to Training With a Rented Club After Surgery

In October, Liverpool confirmed that James Balagizi had returned from loan to Crawley Town after groin surgery, but he can now resume training.

The midfielder has made an impressive start to his season-long loan at the League Two club, scoring three goals in his first 10 matches, including one that helped Crowley knock Fulham out of the League Cup.

However, his progress was halted in October when Liverpool announced that Balagizi had returned to Merseyside after sustaining an injury that was not specified at the time.

Crowley went on to say that the 19-year-old had undergone groin surgery, and since then he has not been able to take part in any of their matches.

However, now, according to Liverpool Academy reporter Lewis Bauer, Balajizi has returned to training.

James Balagizi is back in training for Crawley Town after picking up an injury at the beginning of October and undergoing surgery. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 29, 2022

Crowley parted ways with previous manager Kevin Betsy during Balagisi’s time in the treatment room, and Matthew Etherington was appointed their new boss earlier this week.

Last summer, Betsy played an important role in attracting a promising Liverpool player to the club, and the pair worked together in the England youth team.

Liverpool hope that the change of coach will not affect Balagizi’s progress, given his impressive performances in the first months of the season.

Earlier this month, Mark Dunford (@MarkSDunford), editor of the Crawley Observer and head of Sussex sports for National World, told This Is Anfield that Balagizi made sure the club’s supporters “never forget him.”

“After scoring against Northampton Town and then two against Fulham on a brilliant night in the League Cup, he made sure that the Crawley Town fans would never forget him,” Dunford said.

“The Reds fans appreciate someone who gives everything and always strives to attack, and that’s what Balagizi did before his call-up to the England under-19 team and an unfortunate injury.”

It is hoped that Balagizi will be able to return to action in the coming weeks, and the Second league campaign will continue as usual during the World Cup.