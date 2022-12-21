The Liverpool Tenant Scored Another Stunning Goal in a Dramatic Defeat by Rangers

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson scored a spectacular fifth goal on loan at Aberdeen on Tuesday, but Rangers won back.

Clarkson has found a temporary home at Aberdeen after a difficult campaign last time, which included an interrupted stay at Blackburn.

The 21-year-old has secured a foothold with the Scottish club in various positions, including as the number eight and more attacking midfielder.

On Tuesday night, he played his 16th match and 13th start for Jim Goodwin’s team in the second visit of the opposition from Glasgow in four days.

After losing 1-0 to Celtic on Saturday, Aberdeen were hoping for luck against Rangers, who are now managed by former Liverpool youth team coach Michael Beale.

However, it took Rangers just 12 minutes to break the deadlock, as Fashion Sikala shot into the penalty area for the second time.

The visitors had more chances to punish the sloppy Aberdeen defense, but closer to the break the score was equal when Duk converted a fine free kick.

Eight minutes after the restart, Clarkson had the opportunity to activate.

And he did it wonderfully, touching James Sands’ weak clearance and landing a half-volley that left Allan McGregor no chance.

⚽️ 💫 Leighton Clarkson puts us in front. COYR! pic.twitter.com/xcP8Z7s295 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 20, 2022

Clarkson’s stunner seemed to put Aberdeen on the path to a valuable victory, but Scott Arfield scored a double in the fifth and seventh minutes of added time, turning the game upside down.

“It’s a hell of a blow from a boy I know well,” Beale smiled at his post—match press conference.

The youngster got used to it during his time north of the border, with similar long-distance games against St Mirren, St Johnstone and, in a mid-season friendly, against Atlanta United.

He has also impressed Hibernian in the League and Annan Athletic in the League Cup, scoring five goals and two assists in 16 games in all competitions.

On average, this is a goal or an assist every 157 minutes, which is impressive for a player who usually does not play in the forward position.

Journalist Ruaraid Britton, writing for AberdeenLive, gave Clarkson a score of eight out of 10, adding: “He only scores amazing results, and Tuesday night was no exception.

“Clarkson was great in midfield and also worked well in the return attack.”