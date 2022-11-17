The Liverpool Tenant Scored a Brilliant Winning Shot From The Summer Against The MLS Club

Despite the campaign being suspended, Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson was still in great form, scoring goals for Aberdeen in midweek.

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off this week, most of the Reds’ loaned players will go on a mid-season break.

However, although the Scottish calendar stopped until mid-December, Aberdeen headed straight to the United States for a friendly match against sister club Atlanta United.

The partnership between the two clubs began in 2019, five years after the MLS franchise was founded, with investments in Aberdeen and the approval of hiring plans.

As part of their cooperation, Aberdeen met with the young Atlanta United team on Wednesday at their training base in Georgia.

Clarkson was part of the Aberdeen squad and was busy throughout the first half, which disappointed the visitors, unable to break their less experienced opponents.

But the winner came midway through the second half, and it was Clarkson’s superb strike when Matty Kennedy took a corner and the 21-year-old shot from outside the penalty area.

That was enough to seal the victory: the Liverpool midfielder was one of four players who lasted the full 90 minutes.

Despite the modest background, it was the latest in a string of impressive goals by Clarkson since he arrived at Aberdeen on loan in the summer.

In 14 competitive games, he scored four goals and made two assists, including a long-range strike on his debut against St Mirren and a winning free kick against St Johnstone two weeks later.

Aberdeen fans are clearly impressed by his influence:

Leighton Clarkson score belters There must be some sort of deal we can work out with Liv**pool to get him again next season if not permanently https://t.co/i8fjPK5n5E — Matt Maclachlan (@kizaer) November 16, 2022

Oh Leighton Clarkson! pic.twitter.com/PrUY81lNiJ — The ABZ Football Podcast ⭐⭐ (@AbzPodcast) November 16, 2022

Clarkson’s time at Aberdeen has improved significantly to date thanks to his disappointing loan spell at Blackburn last time, which was terminated mid-season after just seven games.

Since he turned 21 in October, perhaps his long-term future is not tied to Liverpool, and an outstanding loan in Scotland should only increase his chances of moving, if that is the case.