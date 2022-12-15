The Liverpool Team Rides Camels in The Dubai Desert, While Salah and Tzimikas Pose

The Liverpool team had free time when they went to the desert to ride camels in Dubai, and Kostas Tsimikas, as always, was at the center of events.

While the Reds’ main focus in the United Arab Emirates is on training and preparing for the second half of the season, the break also serves as an important time for rapprochement.

They are already a strong team off the field, but with the inclusion of young people and four transfers since the summer, we still have to build new relationships.

And, of course, the old ones that need to be reinforced, with Tzimikas and Mohamed Salah, who shared a camel as they were led through the desert on Wednesday:

Adrian plays a key role in the formation of the team, and the Spanish goalkeeper shared a photo of him with Tzimikas, Salah, Thiago, Darwin Nunez, Arthur, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and academy player Marcelo Pitaluga:

The presence of Arthur, Nunez and Carvalho in particular shows the value of these trips as they continue to adjust to their new environment after the summer moves.

This is also a critical time for Pitaluga, as the young man is still adjusting to the main squad after a forced break on loan from Macclesfield, where he recently suffered ankle ligament damage.

During the camel ride, the squad split into pairs: Adrian rode with Thiago, Firmino shared with Carvalho, and Nunez joined Arthur.

After that, Adrian and Tsimikas stuck together: the couple shared a photo in authentic taubes and gutras, and Harvey Elliot took part in falconry:

It will be a long-awaited break for the team after grueling workouts in the Dubai heat, but now their attention will return to football again.

On Friday, their second and last friendly match will take place at halftime against Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium.