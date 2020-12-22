The Little Traces: Jared Leto movie gets official trailer

Warners Bros. released on Tuesday (22) the first trailer for the movie Little Things (in Portuguese, Os Pequenos Vestígios). The production features a successful cast featuring Jared Leto (Dallas Shopping Club), Denzel Washington (Training Day) and Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) in the roles of the main characters in the feature film.

The plot of the film

Little Things tells the story of the investigation into a serial killer who is killing women in the United States.

Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) is a delegate from Kern County and is sent to Los Angeles for evidence collection. However, as time goes by he gets involved in the search for the serial killer that is terrorizing the city.

To that end, he joins Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who is a delegate to the Los Angeles Police Department and responsible for the serial killer case. Over time, the case unearths problems from Deke’s past and introduces the possible killer (Jared Leto).

Cast and production

In addition to Leto, Malek and Washington, who are Oscar winners, the feature film also features Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt.

The script and direction for Little Things are by John Lee Hancock, who is also executive producer of the film alongside Mike Drake, Kevin McCormick and Mark Johnson (Rain Man), who is also an Oscar winner (as well as the three actors main).

Little Traces is set to debut in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform, both on January 29, 2021.



