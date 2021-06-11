The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey Appears As Ariel In Unpublished Photos

The Little Mermaid: Recently, behind-the-scenes photos of The Little Mermaid’s live-action were released to the public, showing actress Halle Bailey featured as Ariel for the first time. Director Rob Marshall and actor Jonah Hauer-King also appear together in some of the footage — wearing protective masks.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of practical work with production was postponed several times. Although the new photos don’t highlight the presence of the film’s cast as much, as they are captured many meters away, they do provide an interesting look at an important scene taking place on the beach.

While Bailey plays the protagonist, Hauer-King will play Prince Eric. The project also features the participation of Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay.

Rob Marshall, also responsible for Disney’s The Return of Mary Poppins, has been promising a delicately profound film, which in its unique approach will transpose the saga of the mermaid who wanted to live as a human to the cinema screens.

The Little Mermaid: Learn about Disney’s new live-action

In recent years, Disney has worked hard to revisit its classic animations, providing audiences with interesting moments. And with the recent release of Cruella, critics have even assessed that the studio’s ideas can be very good when well executed.

The original feature of The Little Mermaid premiered in 1989, captivating viewers on several levels and becoming a film acclaimed by many nostalgic people. The casting of Halle Bailey, a rising star, shows the producers’ concern to contribute to audiovisual diversity.