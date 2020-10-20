The list of the 5 most pirated films of the week

With a new leader, the ranking of the most pirated films of the week was updated on Monday (19), by TorrentFreak. In addition to the change of leadership, previously occupied by Mulan and now with Love and Monsters, the classification also brings other news in relation to the previous edition.

Recently launched on digital platforms, the feature starring Dylan O’Brien was successful in torrent download services, being the most downloaded title of the last week. In the story, a young man who lives underground, together with what is left of humanity, decides to venture on the surface to try to find his girlfriend, facing giant creatures.

Who also reached the top 10 was The Chicago 7 (4th position), Netflix’s new film. Based on facts, the drama shows the demonstration against the Vietnam War in the midst of the 1968 Democratic Party congress. The protest, which was peaceful, turned into a violent confrontation with the police, resulting in one of the most famous trials in the country. United States history.

In the horror Books of Blood (9th place), adapted from the book Livros de Sangue, by Clive Barker, three distinct stories are presented, which have some kind of connection and cross each other, overcoming the barriers of space and time.

Another novelty is the return of Greyhound (10th place). The film, starring Tom Hanks, was constantly featured in the ranking over the past few weeks, but was left out of the last classification and is now back.

Before checking out the new classification of the most pirated films of the week, with the arrival of recently released productions, we remind you that TecMundo is not in favor of illegal downloads. We recommend accessing films and other content only through official channels.

