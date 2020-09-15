The list of the 10 most pirated films of the week

Mulan appears again as the most downloaded movie on torrent services last week, according to the ranking released on Monday (14) by TorrentFreak. Another title that maintains its position is Bill & Ted: Face the Music, again in the 2nd position.

Disney’s new production has taken the lead on the list since its debut on the entertainment giant’s streaming service two weeks ago. According to the website responsible for the statistics, the attraction has been “crushing the competition” in recent days, presenting a high number of downloads.

Regarding the news, we only have two new films emerging among the trends this week, compared to the previous publication, replacing the feature films Hard Kill and A Snare for My Grandfather.

One of them is the animation Pets Unidos (7th place), which has been a hit with Netflix subscribers. In the story, the dog Roger and the cat Belle need to set aside differences and unite, together with other pets, to fight a powerful villain and his army of robots.

The other addition to the list is the documentary The Network Dilemma (10th position), which is also part of the Netflix catalog. The production, directed by Jeff Orlowski, has the participation of technology experts and addresses the power of social networks today, showing how they can influence democracy and humanity.

How was the ranking of the most pirated films of the week, with the arrival of new productions? See the top 10 below, remembering that TecMundo is not in favor of illegal downloads, always recommending accessing content exclusively through official platforms.

10. The Network Dilemma

9. Greyhound

8. The Owners

7. United Pets

6. Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula

5. Power

4. Tenet

3. Ava

2. Bill & Ted: Face the Music

1. Mulan



