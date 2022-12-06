The List of Potential Replacements For David de Gea at Manchester United Is Headed by Jan Oblak.

Eric ten Hag, starting with competent recruitment and ending with the creation of a cohesive team with a clearly identifiable style of play, has done several right things since becoming manager of Manchester United.

The Dutchman’s management style has also revealed the best sides of previously ineffective stars such as Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford, to name just a few.

Despite the fact that many gaps have been eliminated in United’s arsenal, some holes still need to be plugged. A lot has been written about the situation with United’s goalkeepers, but Ten Hag seems to be focused on fixing the problem.

David de Gea has been an excellent servant of the Red Devils for many years, and United’s ability to stop shots has never been in doubt.

But the current boss prefers his goalkeeper to handle the ball equally skillfully at his feet and have the opportunity to leave the line and play as a sweeper when necessary.

De Gea’s replacement is being sought

Both of these traits are important for a modern goalkeeper, but, unfortunately, these qualities are not in the Spaniard’s repertoire.

Apart from the Howlers in pre-season and against Brentford in the Premier League, De Gea seems to be on the right track, as the Dutch boss has admitted.

But his huge salary means that United are still hesitating whether to initiate a one-year extension of his contract. The Spaniard’s contract ends in 2023.

It is expected that the loaned goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will not compete for the first place, and the future of Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, is uncertain.

And this means that the “red devils” are looking for an adequate replacement in case they say goodbye to their long-term goalkeeper.

According to Fihaes, the Red Devils decided to start looking for a new goalkeeper for the Old Trafford goal, and Jan Oblak was the most desirable.”

The quality of the Cloud is undeniable and, with Atletico Madrid suffering financial turmoil after being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, the Madrid club is said to be trying to balance its reports.

Oblak leads the list

Clouds could be sacrificed, and United would surely be at the forefront if that happens. However, United have other goals.

Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlahodimos and Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa are also on the list, and the Greek is of particular interest.

“The goalkeeper of the Portuguese national team is one of the sensations in Portugal. The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s game is more than outstanding, with 17 dry matches, and Eric Ten Hag’s team is monitoring his situation.”

Another option is Yann Sommer, who “joined the wish list at the gate.” Sommer’s contract ends in 2023, and he will be the cheapest option.