The list of leaked PlayStation Plus games for July includes Crash Bandicoot 4

The newest line of free PlayStation Plus games has just been leaked, which could include 2020’s Crash Bandicoot 4 and 2019’s horror horror The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan. Sony’s subscription-based gaming service has recently attracted a lot of media attention thanks to the recent relaunch of PlayStation Plus, which launched earlier this month and introduced several new exclusive games and a level system that gives PS Plus subscribers access to classic PlayStation games. Like Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear rushes to the rescue.

Even before the advertised relaunch of PlayStation Plus, Sony continued to build up the service’s subscriber base by offering a small assortment of games that users can download and store for free as long as they keep their PS Plus subscription. Although some believe that these announcements of new games are faded compared to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass announcements, and some of the games listed are often outdated or lack certain features, PS Plus still provides subscribers with some gems that they can try. Many of these free PS Plus lines leaked online before their official announcement, including the June lineup of games, God of War and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

History may have repeated itself once again, as the famous Dealabs poster and PS Plus leader Billbil-kun has just published a list of possible free games for PS Plus in June 2022 (via Eurogamer). This leak includes three games: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Arcadegeddon, which can be downloaded and played on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan — exclusively for PS4. None of these games have yet been officially confirmed for the PlayStation Plus free lineup in June 2022, but it’s worth noting that Billbil-kun correctly predicted past PS Plus free offerings.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, released in 2020, received good reviews and was perceived as the return of the Crash Bandicoot series to form after a long hiatus. Although its sales were lower than those of the earlier Crash Bandicoot: Crash Bandicoot trilogy by N. Sane, it still met mostly positive reviews from young and old players. Meanwhile, Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds, the developer of IllFonic, launched Arcadegeddon in July last year as a colorful punk rock shooter in which players will have to fight (or join) nine different gangs alone or with three friends. Finally, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan was released back in 2019 as the first part of a large series of survival horror games and received high marks as a reliable and inexpensive horror.

Assuming this new leak is as accurate as the previous ones, these new PlayStation Plus games should provide fans with an interesting variety. With the end of June approaching, it probably won’t be too long before Sony officially unveils free PlayStation Plus games in July 2022, and players will see if Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan are among them.