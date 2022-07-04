The list of Forza Motorsport cars can show: less is more

Forza Motorsport has always been a franchise that tries to convey the magic and charm of driving some of the best and fastest cars in the world. Unlike its relative Forza Horizon, which focuses on exotic locations and festival races, the track has always been a platform for the crown racing game from Turn 10 Studios. Announced on Xbox and Bethesda Summer Showcase, the Forza Motorsport game is already winning the hearts of fans, and more and more excited about how it will promote the genre of racing and which cars will be used for this.

Racing on the track is something that Forza Motorsport has excelled at over the years, even surpassing Assetto Corsa and Gran Turismo in several key areas of gameplay and presentation, such as lighting and physics, to name just a few. However, a more obvious way to stand out in the ever—growing genre of racing is the variety of cars on offer: dozens of manufacturers and models available for use in pursuit of low lap times. This may sound great, but in order for the Forza Motorsport car list to seem truly unique, Turn 10 would be a good idea to limit the selection when the game is released in 2023.

Size of the list of Forza Motorsport cars

Since Forza Motorsport 7 has more than 700 cars, and Gran Turismo 7 still has more than 400, the best racing games for Xbox and PlayStation have no shortage of options. At first glance, it may seem that more choice is a good thing, offering new and exciting cars to drive on the best tracks in the world, such as Laguna Seca, Kyalami and the legendary Spa—Francorchamps. However, with hundreds of cars available, it’s hard to make every car feel different. There are a lot of them in Forza Horizon 7 that seem identical to each other, so all the hard work of artists and programmers becomes largely unnecessary.

In fact, no two cars are the same from different manufacturers, and it is almost impossible to grasp the subtleties of driving in the real world. It may be even harder to make over 700 unique cars feel different. Reducing the list of cars will allow the developer to make driving each new and may even require a different approach to mastering them. Breaking through Maple Valley in an 800-horsepower hypercar or riding a modest hatchback in other Forza games feels very different, as it should, but the difference between similar cars in the franchise up to this point practically did not exist.

Setting up a car is crucial

Forza Motorsport 7 not only offers hundreds of cars, but also includes a comprehensive setup and performance suite very similar to the one in Forza Horizon 5. This is the main product of the franchise, which allows players to create and modify a car of their choice to make it completely unique. It’s a lot of fun, and the added ability to upload other players’ designs is the cherry on the cake.

However, a list of hundreds of cars not only greatly reduces the likelihood that each of them will feel different, but also affects how they can be changed and the player’s desire to do so. It doesn’t make much sense to spend in-game currency on setting up a reliable sedan or budget car so that it can compete with high-speed sports racers, if it doesn’t differ much from a more attractive car that can be bought for a similar amount. More options will stifle the player’s creativity and thus provide less player-driven choice when the garage starts to fill up.

Forza Motorsport will strive to win back fans of the racing genre, and its inclusion in the Game Pass means it will have the opportunity to find a wider audience than ever before. Adding more cars to the lineup might seem like a good way to make the product more appealing to both fans of the racing game genre and gasoline engine enthusiasts in general, but since there are several cars already confirmed, it would be wise to cut the fat off the list so that each car feels fresh, exciting and memorable.

Forza Motorsport is coming out in the spring of 2023 on PC and Xbox consoles.