The List Is Here: Here Are The 9 Most Talked Altcoins!

Crypto analyst, nicknamed Watcher.Guru, who has close to 750 thousand Twitter followers and closely follows the developments in the crypto money markets, shared the list of the most mentioned altcoin projects on the social media platform Twitter in a tweet dated March 19, 2021. As Somanews readers are well aware, the cryptocurrency industry is developing day by day and the adoption of cryptocurrencies is accelerating as time goes on. In parallel with these developments, more and more people are starting to be interested in the crypto money market and they are talking about the altcoin projects they are interested in in their social media content.

Social media and crypto adoption

The development that left its mark on the last weeks was undoubtedly the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Now investors seem to have given up on panic-induced sales. Bitcoin is struggling to rise above the $ 40,000 resistance once again. According to the list shared by the popular crypto analyst Watcher.Guru, the most mentioned cryptocurrency flagship cryptocurrency on social media is Bitcoin (BTC), while the leading coin seems to have achieved this success by receiving 344,177 mentions in the last 24 hours.

Bored Ape Yacht Club’s token ApeCoin occupies the first place in the altcoin category with 200055 mentions. Of course, the rumors that the Apecoin project was used to steal $ 1.5 million at the Bored Ape Airdrop event must have a big impact on this success. A vulnerability in the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) airdrop was exploited to steal approximately $1.5 million in ApeCoin tokens (APE).

Top 9 most mentioned altcoin projects on Twitter

The leading altcoin project Ethereum (ETH) comes in second in the altcoin ranking, and the number of mentions ETH has received is 128,776. The third coin in the list shared by Watcher.Guru is Cake with 85381 mention. The name of the altcoin in the fourth place of the list is Tezos and the number of mentions is 47,636. The fifth altcoin in Watcher.Guru’s list is Ripple (XRP), and the number of mentions remains at 39,705. Dogecoin is in sixth place with 38,738 mentions. It is followed by another meme coin, SHIB, and the number of mentions is 35351. The last two places are BabyDoge and CTK, with 28,164 and 26,826 mentions, respectively.