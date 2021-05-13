The Lion’s Song, New Free Game On The Epic Games Store

The Lion’s Song: We tell you how to download the new rotation game for free on the Epic Games Store: The Lion’s Song for PC. Narrative adventure straight to the heart. The Lion’s Song is the new title selected to stay free on the Epic Games Store. This narrative adventure will be available at no additional cost until May 20 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time. Once you link it to your account, you will find it in your digital library forever.

The Lion’s Song takes us to Austria at the beginning of the 20th century, a story that is divided into 4 episodes. Each of the characters has their own story line “in search of creativity, human ties and inspiration”, as we can read in the official description. “A talented composer who suffers an” artistic block “before her revelation concert, a promising painter who has to face several challenges and a brilliant mathematician who tries to make herself heard in a world of men,” they explain.

The Lion’s Song Epic Games Store free game May 2021

The player’s decisions will determine if the main cast manages to achieve the success “they are looking for”. Then we leave you with the link to your profile in the store and what steps you must follow to get it for free. Remember that the promotion is limited to the date mentioned in the opening paragraph.

How to Download The Lion’s Song for Free on PC

To download The Lion’s Song you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy of The Lion’s Song.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.