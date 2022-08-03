The Lions have reportedly signed a Former USFL standout WR

The Detroit Lions are the latest team to hit the USFL rankings in search of promising talent.

On Wednesday, the team signed former Philadelphia Stars receiver Maurice Alexander Jr., waiving injured running back Greg Bell.

The USFL announced the signing on Twitter.

During his first USFL season, Alexander gained 1,185 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He also scored a touchdown with an 88-yard punt return to give the Stars the win in the USFL semifinal game.

He ranked first in the league with a 31.5-yard kick return average and third with a 12.6-yard punt return average.

Alexander made a successful student career in the FIU from 2015 to 2019, acting as both a quarterback and receiver. He wasn’t selected in the 2020 draft and has struggled to find his place in the NFL — until now.

The Dallas Cowboys invited Alexander to a preview earlier this offseason, but ultimately chose USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin.

As part of the “Lions”, Alexander will provide much-needed depth in the flanking position of the receiver and add dynamism and athleticism in the return game.