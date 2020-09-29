The Lion King: live-action sequel led by Barry Jenkins

The screen classic The Lion King will win a sequel directed by Barry Jenkins, a filmmaker who worked on the hit Moonlight: Under the Moonlight and won an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The sequel will have as reference the live-action version that was launched last year and generated more than US $ 1.5 billion in global box office.

Screenwriter Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the remake, will also be responsible for the sequel. Although some speculations indicate that the story will focus on the life of Mufasa, Simba’s father, there is nothing confirmed.

In 2019, the film brought together stars like Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones. Disney, however, has not confirmed whether the cast will remain the same.

Regarding the sequence, Jenkins comments that The Lion King was present in important moments of his childhood – as well as for many viewers. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on the expansion of this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while continuing my work narrating the lives and souls of people in the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there is still no expectation as to when production will begin, let alone when the film will be released, said Deadline, the Hollywood news site.



