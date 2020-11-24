The link between a character and Trixie

Netflix subscribers are looking forward to some shocking reveals from each new season of the Fox original series, and some clues may hint at a surprising connection between Michael and fan-favorite Trixie in Lucifer.

Devoted fans of the Lucifer universe already know that Michael is adapted from a character of the same name from the original Mike Carey comics. Michael is also the father of another character a supernatural teenager named Elaine Belloc.

Although Elaine has yet to appear on the television series, she bears a striking resemblance to an existing character. The Fox and Netflix comic adaptation Lucifer often takes an artistic license with the original material.

Some theories suggest that Trixie Espinoza (Scarlett Estévez) could be being constructed as Elaine’s version. So far, she hasn’t shown any abilities, but she hasn’t been reluctant to find out who Lucifer really is.

Combined with Chloe’s uncanny ability to make Lucifer vulnerable, these factors have led some viewers to suggest that Trixie may have several secrets up her sleeve.

Also, if Trixie begins to display celestial power, this potential twist could be a shocking and effective way to bring the Netflix version of Elaine Belloc to the screen in Lucifer.



