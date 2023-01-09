The 32nd Seoul Music Awards has finally announced the line-up of presenters! Since the ceremony is just around the corner, the event will feature various stars as presenters.
The line-up of presenters at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards ceremony has been announced: Sovon, Aiki and others!
On January 9, the lineup of presenters at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards ceremony was announced.
The row will feature various celebrities from the acting and music industry.
The list of presenters will feature former G-Friend Sovon, or currently known by her stage name Kim So Jung. She will be joined by Street Woman Fighter member and HOOK member Aiki, also known by her full name Kang Hye In.
The event will also be attended by actors-singers Yoo Seon Ho and Kim Ye Won.
In addition, they will be joined by stars Pyong Woo-seok, Moon Sang-min, Kim Jae-young, Song joon, Chae Jong-hyeop, Hwang In-yeop, Noh Jung-ui, Bae Da-bin, Park Se-wan and Seol In-A.
Initially, the first line-up of presenters was also announced at the event, which included K-pop stars SHINee Minho, Lovelyz Mijoo and actor Kim Il Joon.
In addition, the 32nd Seoul Music Awards ceremony will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul and will begin on January 19.
The nominees for the 32nd Seoul Music Awards have been announced: BTS, BLACKPINK and others
In other news, the nominees for the 32nd Seoul Music Awards were announced.
To qualify, albums and songs must be published from January to December 2022. It was also announced that Hanteo Chart will provide the data needed for the assessment.
His categories include Main Award, Rookie Award, K-Wave Popularity, Trot, OST and R&B Hip-Hop. According to sources, it became known that voting and a full view of the list are available in the Fancast application.
See the full list of nominees below!
