The 32nd Seoul Music Awards has finally announced the line-up of presenters! Since the ceremony is just around the corner, the event will feature various stars as presenters.

On January 9, the lineup of presenters at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards ceremony was announced.

The row will feature various celebrities from the acting and music industry.

The list of presenters will feature former G-Friend Sovon, or currently known by her stage name Kim So Jung. She will be joined by Street Woman Fighter member and HOOK member Aiki, also known by her full name Kang Hye In.

The event will also be attended by actors-singers Yoo Seon Ho and Kim Ye Won.

In addition, they will be joined by stars Pyong Woo-seok, Moon Sang-min, Kim Jae-young, Song joon, Chae Jong-hyeop, Hwang In-yeop, Noh Jung-ui, Bae Da-bin, Park Se-wan and Seol In-A.

Initially, the first line-up of presenters was also announced at the event, which included K-pop stars SHINee Minho, Lovelyz Mijoo and actor Kim Il Joon.

In addition, the 32nd Seoul Music Awards ceremony will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul and will begin on January 19.

The nominees for the 32nd Seoul Music Awards have been announced: BTS, BLACKPINK and others

In other news, the nominees for the 32nd Seoul Music Awards were announced.

To qualify, albums and songs must be published from January to December 2022. It was also announced that Hanteo Chart will provide the data needed for the assessment.

His categories include Main Award, Rookie Award, K-Wave Popularity, Trot, OST and R&B Hip-Hop. According to sources, it became known that voting and a full view of the list are available in the Fancast application.

See the full list of nominees below!

Main Award

10cm

aespa

ATEEZ

BTS

BLACKPINK

BIGBANG

ENHYPEN

Girls’ Generation

(G)I-DLE

GOT7

ITZY

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

NAYEON

NCT 127

NCT Dream

PSY

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

TWICE

Rookie Award

ATBO

Billlie

CLASS:y

CSR

H1-KEY

Kep1er

LAPILLUS

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NINE.i

NMIXX

TAN

TEMPEST

TNX

TRENDZ

VIVIZ

YOUNITE

K-Wave Popularity Award

10cm

aespa

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

BLACKPINK

BTS

ENHYPEN

Girls’ Generation

(G)I-DLE

GOT7

GOT the beat

IVE

J-Hope

JIN

MONSTA X

NAYEON

NCT 127

NCT Dream

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

TWICE

Trot Award

Ga In Song

Jang Min Ho

Jang Yoon Jeong

Jeong Dong Won

Kim Hee Jae

Kim Tae Yeon

Na Hoon A

Lim Young Woong

Yountak

Ballad Award

BEN

Davichi

Han Dong Geun

JuHo

Kassy

Kyoung Seo

Lim Jae Hyun

Min Kyung Kang, Jannabi

Monday Kiz

Noel

OST Award

10cm

BIBI

Davichi

Heize

Jimin, Ha Sungwoon

Lee Seok Hoon

Lee Seung Yoon

Lee Sun Hee

MeloMance

Sam Kim

R&B Hip-Hop Award

BE’O

BIG Naughty

Coogie

Epik High

Jessi

Joosiq

Leellamarz, TOIL

Punch

Woo, meenoi

