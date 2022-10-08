The Line Between Love & Hate : 7 Fake Dating and Marriage Dramas Worth Watching

If you’re an avid fan of Korean dramas, you know that fake storylines about dating or marriage can get very hot very quickly. To see couples go from being forced into a game of amateur lovers, and then begin to actually develop sincere feelings for each other, is a trope that people just never get tired of. Fortunately for us, there are a lot of them there. Here are seven of them that are definitely worth a look if you haven’t already.

“Her Personal Life” is a popular romantic comedy in the genre of Korean drama starring Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook. The series features an artist named Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-wook) who falls in love with an art curator named Song Dok-mi (Park Min-yeon), who is also a fan of idol group member Cha Si-ahn (ONE).).

When Doc Mi and Ryan Eggold agree to start fake dates, no one could have imagined that by the end they would become such a hot and heavy couple. Their chemistry is so incendiary that it was hard not to revisit the kissing scenes! Ryan Gold has even become one of the most adoring doram boyfriends of all time, thanks to all the cute things he does for Doc Mi. Despite his baggage, he imitates the perfect guy with whom anyone will be lucky!

Lee Ji-in (Ha Seok-jin) is forced to date Kim Da-hyun (Jung So-min) in hopes of receiving his grandfather’s inheritance. These two are complete opposites in character, but they decide to sign a six-month contract with some additional requests. They quarrel, fight and can’t find a common language in many things, but somehow they manage to find a way to each other’s hearts.

If you want a passionate romance with some of the best kissing scenes in dramas of all time, look no further. “1% of Something” featuring Ha Seok Jin and Jung So Min is the epitome of perfect chemistry. When they are forced to date each other because of a deal that Jane made with his grandfather, Da Hyun resists very much, but she agrees. Watching their relationship develop slowly throughout the series creates the perfect anticipation of their eventual full-blown romance. It’s so worth the wait!

Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) works as a professional fake wife. She marries men to perform dating duties for various functions and to help relieve the pressure they are under from family members. She has been “married” to Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) for five years, and when she is about to retire, it is difficult for her to break off the marriage. Meanwhile, Han Hye Jin (Kim Jae-yong) appears in the frame and asks Sanin to become his contract girlfriend.

A new addition to the list that definitely fits the description, “Love by Contract” is a charming series that brings butterflies and anticipation. To see Sang Eun trying to break away from a job she no longer particularly enjoys and discover her identity is a journey that many can appreciate. The fact that she also deals with her emotions and comes to terms with her past makes the series a healing one that many will enjoy. Must love Park Min-yeon in romcoms!

In “Because This Is My First Life,” Lee Min-ki plays Nam Se-hee, a bumbling computer designer who lives in poverty, and Jung So-min plays Yoon Ji-ho, an aspiring playwright who is about to give up. on her dreams because she can’t afford to live in the city. They meet and decide to enter into a contract marriage so that Rhyme’s parents will stop arranging blind dates for him and so that Ji Ho can look for work.

The beautiful and charming duo of Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min — that’s why Korean dramas about fictitious marriages and dating are the best. Seeing them start their relationship while being so far apart from each other to fall head over heels in love is a journey that many couldn’t help but get butterflies from. It was especially romantic to watch Nam Se Hee transform from a robotic machine into a guy who is helplessly in love.

“Full House” stars Song Hye Kyo and Rain play two opposite personalities who happen to be roommates. Despite their deep hatred for each other, they develop a relationship that becomes more love-hate, and then, in the end, full of love.

“Full House” is a classic romantic comedy that has attracted a wave of Hallyu fans from all over the world. With Egye Song Hye Ge and the fiery charisma of Rain, this unstoppable duo became the perfect OTP. They embodied the definition of the fine line between love and hate. When their hatred eventually turns into love, the passion they feel for each other becomes so epically romantic!

Lee Seo Jin plays Han Ji-hoon, a guy who only cares about money, and Yui plays Kang Hyun-soo, a woman who needs money and is sick. The two negotiate a contract marriage in the name of money. As they get to know each other, they realize that they have much more in common than they thought, and their hearts eventually open up to each other.

Bring napkins because it’s tearful, especially when you see how much Kang Hyun-soo is struggling in life and wants the best for her and her daughter. Many viewers will find themselves sympathizing and sympathizing with her character, but when Ji Hoon comes and starts having feelings for Hye Soo, your hearts will be filled. Their love for each other is so inspiring and warms the heart that you will find healing!

Yoon Eun-hye plays an ordinary high school student named Shin Chi-kyung, who is forced into a marriage of convenience with a rich and handsome member of the royal family Lee Shin (Joo Ji-hoon). Shin doesn’t really like Che Kyung at first and makes her feel quite shy, but when he starts to realize his feelings for her, this series really gives you feelings.

This modern and historical mix is considered a classic. The romantic story between Che Kyung and Lee Shin has everything you would like to see in a Korean drama. Although their relationship starts out quite difficult, their slow realization of love for each other is so nice to watch. There is also an added bonus: you can see some of the current Hallyu stars as newcomers.

Hi, Soompiers, which of these fake dating and marriage dramas do you like the most? Let me know in the comments below!