The life and career of Hans Zimmer will be celebrated in a new documentary

The life and career of Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will be examined in the BBC documentary “Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel“.

The hour-long film will tell about the composer’s 40-year career from post-war Germany to the Hollywood royal family. During his career, he wrote music for such blockbusters as “The Lion King”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Gladiator”, “The Dark Knight”, “Batman: The Beginning”, “Dune” and many others.

Along with his work in Hollywood, the documentary will tell about his work on such BBC projects as Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II and Frozen Planet II.

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel also includes interviews with directors Ron Howard, Denis Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Barry Levinson, James L. Brooks, Gore Verbinski, Steve McQueen, Stephen Frears and Tim Bevan.

Speaking about the documentary, Zimmer said: “It’s a great honor for me to share this look at my career and life with BBC viewers. I hope this documentary will inspire and give you the courage to shamelessly follow your hobbies and find a deeper understanding of my scores and, above all, music.”

Francis Hanley, director of the documentary, said: “The sheer number of outstanding films that Hans Zimmer has written over the last 40 years is just incredible. It was a dream job to sit and film him at the keyboards in his studio when he gave us an intimate and exclusive demonstration of the techniques and sounds he created, as well as the ideas behind some of his most famous scores.”

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel airs on BBC Two on Sunday, October 16, at 21:00 Moscow time.

Earlier this year, the composer announced a European tour in 2023, including a series of performances in arenas in the UK and Ireland. During the tour, Zimmer will perform some of his classical works with his band and the Odessa Opera Orchestra and friends.