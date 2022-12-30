The license of the CRANE nightclub where a non-league player, Cody Fisher, was killed has been suspended.

Fischer, a non—league football player and a school sports coach, was stabbed to death at Digbet Stadium at about 23:45 on Monday (December 26). Fischer attended a Boxing Day party hosted by Italian DJ Marco Carola.

According to Sky News, the club’s license has been suspended by Birmingham City Council pending a full hearing to be held next month.

Lawyers representing the license holder did not dispute the suspension and said they would use the 28 days to “reflect and assist the police in the criminal investigation.”

Since then, three people have been arrested in connection with Fischer’s murder.

Today the Licensing Sub Committee heard a review of Crane nightclub's premises licence which has resulted in the venue’s licence being suspended, pending a full review to be heard within 28 days.

After news of Fischer’s death emerged, CRANE organizers wrote in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident. “Our thoughts are with the victim, his family and friends,” they wrote, stressing that they were “working closely with West Midlands Police investigating this crime.”

In another statement transmitted to Mixmag, a representative of the place said about their security measures: “We have a thorough screening policy for all visitors without exception entering and exiting the place. This includes the use of metal detectors, searches, pocket checks, wallet checks, bag searches and age verification procedures. Searches are conducted in accordance with SIA recommendations and best practices.

“The venue is patrolled by SIA security officers who responded to the incident that occurred at night. The relevant CCTV footage is being held by West Midlands Police and we are working closely with any inquiries to assist them with their investigations.

“On Boxing Day, we had a team of paramedics led by our rules of events, who quickly arrived at the scene to provide first aid to the victim before the ambulance service arrived. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work closely with West Midlands Police.”

As a result of the incident, CRANE canceled its New Year’s event, which was to be attended by DJ EZ, Kurupt FM, AMA, Joe Hunt, Genesis and others. The team of the institution wrote in its aforementioned public statement: “All ticket holders will be contacted directly and the relevant ticket providers will refund their money.”

Fisher spent most of his youth playing football at Birmingham City Football Club’s Academy, before moving on to non-league clubs such as Bromsgrove Sporting, Stourbridge and finally Stratford Town.

In a video message released earlier this week, Stratford chairman Jed McCrory said: “The players are heartbroken. He was so close, and we are a family club… They all know each other. It will be hard for everyone in this club to accept. He was so loved. I was just speechless. Anything we can do to help, we will do. I just feel sorry for him.”

He has since demanded that their next match, scheduled for Monday (January 2) away at Bromsgrove Sporting, be cancelled.