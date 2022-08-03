The LEGO sets of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” have been revealed, and as usual, they carry interesting information about the upcoming Marvel movie. After months of speculation, the Marvel panel at Comic-Con in San Diego has finally launched a marketing campaign for Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther, which is scheduled to premiere in November 2022. With the exception of the first official Wakanda Forever trailer, little is known about the film. but now the LEGO sets offer a better idea of the sequel to Black Panther. After the tragic death of Chadwick Bozeman, who played T’Challa in the MCU, the expectation of “Black Panther 2” has become bittersweet. The name Wakanda Forever suggested that there would be an acting ensemble in the film, and not a remake of T’Challa, which turned out to be correct. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” seems to focus on several different characters from the first Black Panther movie and in Wakanda as its own character when Namor, the king of submariners, makes a move against the country. Related: New Black Panther 2 Character Sets Up Okoye Spin-Off Rumors Until now, details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been kept secret, especially regarding who will be the next Black Panther. The Wakanda Forever trailer did not answer this question, although a new Black Panther was teased at the end. Apart from the identity of the next Black Panther, another mystery is who will be the main villain of Wakanda Forever, as Namor’s motives and purpose in the MCU are still unclear. Wakanda Forever also teased a reimagined version of Namor’s past, as well as Ironheart’s already confirmed MCU debut. Although some of these mysteries will only be cleared up after the premiere of the film, the LEGO sets “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will help answer many of these questions. Three sets were presented, all of which will arrive on the shelves in October before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nakia’s Underwater Armor is revealed “Sunbird Shuri”, one of the three LEGO Wakanda Forever sets presented, includes, among other interesting details, Nakia from “Black Panther 2” in a brand new underwater armor. Nakia’s green suit was already teased at the beginning of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, but now Shuri’s LEGO Sunbird set offers a better look at it. The iconography on Nakia’s hands continues towards the front of the suit with a series of green and white stripes that run through the legs of the suit. The LEGO Sunbird Shuri set also reveals that Nakia will have her signature Ring Blades, which were not in the Wakanda Forever trailer. Attuma is the villain from “Black Panther 2” Attuma, an Atlantean warrior who made his comic book debut as a villain from the Fantastic Four, is expected to become the main antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is confirmed by the LEGO Wakanda Forever sets, since Attuma is called “the villain Attuma” in the description. Attuma appears in both the “Sunbird Shuri” set and the “Throne Room of King Namor” set. In the comics, Attuma comes from a tribe exiled by the main clans, and considers himself the rightful ruler of Atlantis. While Namor is portrayed as a villain in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Attuma’s presence in the film, added to the description of the LEGO set, suggests that the submarine king may play more of an antihero role. This is more in line with who Namor is in the comics, and suggests that there may be a team between Namor and the warriors from Wakanda to stop Attuma. The LEGO Wakanda Forever sets also confirm Attuma’s visuals, which are very similar to how the character looks in the comics, but reinterpreted with a Mesoamerican influence—as is Namor’s entire aesthetic in Black Panther 2. Ironheart is not a finished article Before Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne) stars in her own Disney+ show, Iron Heart will appear in Wakanda Forever. In the comics, Riri creates her own armor inspired by Iron Man armor, and it looks like this will carry over into her MCU origin. In the Wakanda Forever trailer, Ironheart armor was shown for the first time, and now the LEGO sets confirm that they will be called “Mk1”. This designation follows the same pattern as Iron Man armor, which started with Iron Man’s Mark 1 and went all the way through Mark LXXXV in Avengers: Endgame. The fact that Ironheart is named “Ironheart Mk1” in one of the LEGO Wakanda Forever sets suggests that the character will receive updates either in Wakanda Forever or in the Ironheart show. For those who liked to follow every update of the Iron Man armor with their collectibles, Ironheart can become a favorite.

When Marvel Studios brought part of its upcoming slate to Comic-Con in San Diego for a spectacular presentation in Hall H, countless fans wondered how the late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Bozeman would be honored in the material for the anticipated sequel. The released trailer has a mournful tone, and you can briefly see a mural depicting Bozeman’s heroic character, T’Challa. But the trailer continues to tell about the larger plot twists that can be found in Ryan Coogler’s film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” including Namor the submariner (played by Tenoch Huerta) and the conflict between Wakanda and the Atlanteans. That’s not to say that Bozeman’s absence wasn’t felt on the set of “Wakanda Forever,” and “Black Panther” co-star Winston Duke had something to say to CinemaBlend about his late colleague.

Chadwick Boseman was ill for many years before finally succumbing to colon cancer in 2020. His loss has left a huge hole in the film industry, and the Black Panther franchise has figured out how to move forward without its face. We still don’t know who will be wearing the Black Panther costume when Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in November, but we better understand the difficulties of filming a sequel without Bozeman. Winston Duke spoke with CinemaBlend during Comic-Con in San Diego and talked about Marvel’s life after Bozeman’s death, explaining:

The first week (on) the set was really unpleasant. Chadwick’s absence personally was incredibly profound and powerful. He’s one of those people who never needed attention. So when it is very present, it never takes up much space. But his seriousness had no limits. If you know what I mean? It was everywhere. So the absence of this person there, physically, was a gaping hole, and, frankly, we had a lot of grief on set.

Very few franchises lost their main actors while the series was still thriving. The actors were replaced and the stories drifted. But the Marvel cinematic universe continues to be a giant, and Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” still stands out as one of the best parts of the entire canon, and Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has earned the nickname of the MCU’s favorite superhero for countless fans. The loss of the actor was huge for many reasons. He was so young. He still had a lot to do creatively. We can say that he was just starting out, after earning respect in the industry, playing Jackie Robinson (42 years old), James Brown (Get On Up) and a significant role in Spike Lee’s film “Five Bloods”. His professional future was so bright.

How Wakanda Forever will cope with the transition to the new Black Panther, we will find out in November. Watch the trailer while you wait.

Meanwhile, Marvel also revealed all the content that will appear for fans in Phase 5, and gave a hint of what will be in Phase 6, including two “Avengers” films. We expect even more to be announced at D23 in September, so stay tuned for the latest MCU news as it comes.

