The legendary WNBA star reacted to the verdict of Britney Griner

Last week, Britney Griner was convicted of drugs in Russia. She was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison.

Most of the sports world has expressed its dissatisfaction with Griner’s verdict. Some people think this is too harsh for an athlete who had cannabis oil in his luggage at the airport.

During a recent interview, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie commented on Griner’s verdict.

“Unfortunately,” Leslie told Fox News. “But I hope that eventually everything will go in the right direction. I know they asked her to plead guilty, and that’s what she did. Let’s hope we can get an exchange and get her home as soon as possible. Britney is always in touch. our prayers, and we all hope that all this will end soon.”

Leslie also said that the situation with Griner can be a lesson for everyone who pays close attention to her.

“And we learned a lot from this lesson, which, you know, is for all of us. We have to make the right choice and really be aware of how we are moving, because all countries are different, and the rules are different, and we need to know that.”

The United States has discussed a prisoner exchange with Russia that will bring Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan home.

There is currently no timetable for Griner’s return to the United States.