The legendary NBA star named 4 teams that Kevin Durant should not join

Since Kevin Durant is trying to arrange a trade from Brooklyn, there are up to 29 teams that would probably give almost everything for him.

But one former NBA star believes there are four teams Durant shouldn’t join. On Monday’s First Things First program, former NBA champion Antoine Walker suggested Durant avoid wanting to join the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.

Walker explained that Durant cannot claim to be a “goat” if he continues to join super teams. Instead, he encouraged Durant to try to become a competitor.

“I want CD to delete a couple of teams from his list—Suns, Warriors, Heat, Celtics. Leave them alone… KD, you’re a two-time finals MVP. You can be a GOAT in this league. be the guy who wants to join the super team. Be a competitor, you’re too good a player,” Walker said.

This is a strong argument to be sure. Kevin Durant has been subject to all kinds of criticism over the years because of his decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016, where he quickly and easily won two NBA titles, reaching the third in 2019.

Durant couldn’t beat the Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors for several years, and in the eyes of the fans, his mentality changed to “if you can’t beat them, join them.”

Antoine Walker may have figured something out with his advice for KD.

Are there any other teams that Kevin Durant should avoid being traded to?