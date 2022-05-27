The legendary Lake trio of Pokemon deserves new regional forms

After recent leaks and rumors hinting that some legendary Pokemon will get new regional forms for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, fans have been fervent about which legendary characters will get a makeover for Pokemon Generation 9. When expectation and speculation are rampant in the community, any possible nugget of information is carefully sorted out for every detail. which may shed light on the contents of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Regional Forms for Legendary Pokemon is a completely new development for the franchise, introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC The Crown Tundra, which has expanded the scope of possibilities that Game Freak has been developing since the creation of regional forms in Generation 7. Given the recent leak of new regional legends making their way into Generation 9, there are grounds for a legendary trio. which deserves a second chance: the legendary trio of the lake, Yuksi, Mesprite and Azelf.

Leaks of Legendary Pokemon

In early May, the famous leader of Pokemon Riddler Khu posted a mysterious tweet along with 3 close-ups of currently existing legendary Pokemon, which fans identified as Lugia, Kyogre and Groudon. This is not the first time that Riddler Hu has been leaking tidbits to the Pokemon community, as they were previously a source of other information that was later confirmed, for example, on the eve of the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In general, this increases the level of confidence in their claims, but due to the mysterious nature of the Khu leaks, fans have to create new theories and ideas underlying what they had in mind.

Nevertheless, all the ideas currently invented should be taken with a grain of salt, even though fans of Pokemon leaks wish they were true. Game Freak has not even revealed anything other than the starting Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, which means that the leading theory of new regional forms for these three legendary Pokemon is pure speculation and may well be untrue. Nevertheless, this provides sufficient ground for studying which legendary items can get new regional forms, why and how it will be formed in the game.

Regional forms of the Lake Trio

While Lugia, Kyogre and Groudon are worthy contenders for new forms, it would be somewhat inappropriate to associate the legendary Pokemon Silver mascot with the legendary Ruby and Sapphire mascots, not to mention that poor Rayquaza was excluded from the equation. A better argument could be made for the many other legendary items that make more sense together and have room to grow. Thus, the lake trio of Uksi, Mesprite and Azelf are ideal candidates, as they provide a decent level of inspiration for work in combination with a sufficient “clean sheet” from which to start a new form.

Not only will the new regional forms for the legendary trio follow the example of the three legendary birds, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, but, as with any regional forms, the new types will be a much-needed contribution to the lake trio. Of all the existing trios, the Lake trio is currently the only one having the same single psychic type. From the player’s point of view, it’s discouraging when the choice of a legendary member of a player’s team is a choice between one of 3 almost identical Pokemon, so new types like Dark, Ghostly or even Fairy can help correct the imbalance and provide the trio with a new flair.

In addition, given that Spain seems to be a source of inspiration for the Scarlet and Purple region, coincidentally there are many variations of Spanish lakes from which to draw inspiration. For example, Lago de Sanabria and Lago San Mauricio boast a diverse natural landscape from mountainous areas to hilly terrain, which is ideal for creating diverse regional zones in Scarlet and Purple. There are even underground lakes, such as Lake Martel, which can help players expand their geography. Perhaps the best choice would be Lagos de Covadonga, an area consisting of 3 lakes: Enol, Ercina and Brisial, the latter of which appears only during the rainy season. This trio is incredibly similar to Sinno and its lakes. Not only that, but also the fact that this area brings much more value to the history and development of the new game, including links to religious history, diverse weather conditions and sporting events, making it an ideal source of inspiration for new regional legends about the lakes.

What can Pokemon fans expect?

Currently, there is still no news about new Pokemon joining the franchise for Generation 9, whether brand new or new forms, but fans are looking forward to the news every day. It’s inevitable that Game Freak will eventually reveal new details at some point in the near future, given the expected release of Scarlet and Violet in 2022, but so far fans have had to settle for those small assumptions that can be gleaned from.