On Wednesday evening it became known that former boxing world champion Johnny Camacho died after a long illness. He was 77 years old.

Fameshon won the world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. It was considered his most memorable victory.

Six months after Slated’s victory over Legra, he defeated Masahiko Harada in 14 rounds.

In 2003, Slated was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame.

The Australian Sports Hall of Fame confirmed Famechon’s death in a statement.

“Johnny Famechon was one of the most popular Australian boxers of all time,” Sport Australia Hall of Fame Chairman John Bertrand said. “Johnny was our humble, skillful world champion, demonstrating the essence of how we see our heroes. He was described as poetry in motion, as a master craftsman.”

