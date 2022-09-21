The Legend of Zelda: what is malice?

Trailers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom show that Hyrule Link is also suffering from sinister filth. Those who are familiar with the series will find out that this is Malice, a substance that Calamity Ganon uses to spoil and poison in “Breath of the Wild.” It looks like Link will have to face Ganon’s Malice again, although he may have a few new tools to help him in his quest to save Hyrule.

Breath of the Wild has been praised for its innovative approach to the open world genre, and is looking forward to its continuation. It seems that Tears of the Kingdom follows the same formula in many ways, but a lot of new gameplay elements have been added to it, especially considering that the skies above will be included in it. Fans are already puzzling over what the name might mean for the upcoming game.

What is malice?

Hyrule is usually a peaceful kingdom, but there is always someone or something that must destroy everything. In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The party organizer is represented in the image of Calamity Ganon, a dark and powerful being. The Hiruleans knew that the Ganon Calamity would return many years before it happened, and they tried to prepare by excavating the Guardians and four Divine Beasts to help Link and Zelda.

Unfortunately, when the Ganon Calamity returns, it corrupts the Divine Beasts and Guardians using its Malice. Instead of guarding Hyrule, they fall under the control of Ganon’s Calamity and wreak havoc, while Link remains injured, forcing him to recuperate in the Resurrection Shrine for many years. After waking up from a long sleep, Link discovers that Hyrule is full of dangers. Disaster Ganon is hiding behind Hyrule Castle, and while Zelda keeps the dark force at bay, Link will have to defeat her and protect the kingdom.

Malice is a purple—black goo that can be found all over Hyrule, and if Link comes into contact with it, he will take damage. It can stick to entire buildings, eventually growing eyeballs and pointed structures that look menacing. In some places, he can also spawn monsters, such as the Cursed Goblins and the Cursed Lizalphos. As a rule, Link is advised to avoid Anger, as he cannot fight it, although he can reduce its amount if her eyeballs burst. The substance ensures that Ganon’s ominous presence is felt throughout the kingdom.

Malice in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The release of which is scheduled for next year Breath of the Wild will be followed by Tears of the Kingdom, the release of which is scheduled for next year. Link hasn’t finished dealing with Malice yet, as the first teaser that gamers saw during E3 2021 shows a puddle of sinister things forming tendrils and grabbing his hand. The latest trailer shows a dark substance coming out of the Mountain of Death, which suggests that the location will have to be cleared. It seems that Malice will play a big role in the upcoming game, as it is enough for Hyrule Castle to ascend to heaven. As the trailers suggest, Link may find that the Sludge of Malice is much less passive in the Tears of the Kingdom, and may actively seek him out and try to harm him.

Link’s journey in “Breath of the Wild” was exhilarating, but it was also filled with dark moments of loneliness. Judging by the title of the sequel, he can expect another melancholic adventure, trying to save Hyrule. Perhaps this time Malice will be defeated once and for all.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2023 on the Nintendo Switch.