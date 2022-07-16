The Legend of Zelda: the most important features of the franchise

Anticipation for the release of the 2017 sequel Breath of the Wild is growing, and fans are looking forward to where the next installment of the respected The Legend of Zelda franchise will go. Since its introduction in 1986, Link’s quests in Hyrule and beyond have included some of the most enjoyable puzzles, settings, and characters in the medium. However, not all games are created the same, and Nintendo has often chosen new approaches, be it the motion controls in Skyward Sword or the shaded art style and dashing journey in The Wind Waker.

Despite the fact that Breath of the Wild has taken an interesting new direction, The Legend of Zelda has developed several basic elements that fans expect and love. It seems that Zelda is always in constant motion, but there are always components that remind players that this is a Zelda title with hours of fun and frustration from the many puzzles in the series.

Strange characters of The Legend of Zelda

Perhaps the most obvious mainstay of the franchise is several returning characters. From Link in his iconic green tunic to the majestic Princess Zelda, some characters are essential for any Legend of Zelda project. There have been games that refused to include some expected characters, like Link’s Awakening in 1993, but are generally familiar enough through level design, world building, and catchy music to make up for this omission. The characters in The Legend of Zelda are very important, and games like Death’s Door and Tunic suffer from a lack of iconic figures to help them truly stand out.

Zelda, Link and Ganon are introduced in a new way in each game, along with other common images such as Tingle, and the series does its best to keep them fresh. Princess Zelda is far from the regal monarch many know her to be when she is introduced as Tetra in The Wind Waker, and the same can be said of Ganon’s Distress form in Breath of the Wild. The characters in The Legend of Zelda are defined enough to be familiar, but the nature of the franchise makes them open to manipulation.

Khairul and Triforce

As with the characters of The Legend of Zelda, Khairul does not appear in every main part, but remains as synonymous with the series as green hats, rupees and annoying water levels. The setting has changed a lot over time, but the almost fantasy kingdom, protected by the light of the Trinity, has always been at the center of The Legend of Zelda’s charm. Uncovering his secrets and finding resources to help Link on his journey is part of the fun. New areas, such as Eventide Island, are added with each game, and therefore not all versions of Hyrule are created equal, but this is a land that grew together with the characters that inhabit it.

Hyrule is a setting that many are familiar with, and some locations are necessary. Hyrule Castle, located in the center of the map, as in “Connection with the Past” and “Breath of the Wild”, while Death Mountain rises in the northeast – this is what players expect. Hyrule has become a second home for Zelda fans, and while the Termina of Majora’s Mask and Koholint Island from Link’s Awakening are charming in their own way, Hyrule will always be the centerpiece of The Legend of Zelda.

Mysterious Dungeon

Because players spend many hours in them, every great Zelda game lives or dies in its dungeons. Creating most of the complexity in this series, dungeons usually consist of several rooms with puzzles to be solved on the way to the last room, where the boss of the area is waiting. Structures are often woven into the main story to make them seem like significant obstacles to saving the earth, and they’re well suited to satisfy fans of the slower, mentally challenging side of the franchise.

Many criticized The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for lackluster dungeons compared to other games, as the Divine Beasts were relatively simple and much shorter than the Masked Majora Stone Tower Temple or the Forest Temple in Ocarina. Time. To compensate for this, it was necessary to find 120 shrines, but although this was a welcome distraction, the lack of more complex dungeons was obvious.

How much is the rupee

Link may seem like a character who can create his own weapons and improve them, but this is not always the case. To thrive in Khairul, it is important to keep an eye on rupees, a currency that takes the form of precious stones of different colors. Green is the most common color, but rupees can also be blue, red, purple, silver and gold, each of which is becoming increasingly rare and valuable. Rupees can be collected to simplify the quest, and players often use them to upgrade their wallet, purchase items, and purchase new armor and materials.

Rupees give players a reason to search the land and complete side quests that are offered to them as a reward.