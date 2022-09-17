The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Hints at Big Problems at Death Mountain

The latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom suggests that players will go to Death Mountain again, and that the mountain itself has serious problems. After a year of silence, Nintendo finally released the third trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and although it was brief, it confirmed some interesting details about the game version of Death Mountain.

Death Mountain is a place that has appeared in various Legend of Zelda games over the years, for example, in Ocarina of Time, where it served as a home for gorons. Death Mountain has recently appeared in the open-world Zelda game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it looks like it will return in the sequel Tears of the Kingdom.

In the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans can see the Mountain of Death in the distance. However, it seems that the Mountain of Death has serious problems related to Malice. Malice, for the uninitiated, is a dangerous, mysterious, evil substance that played a key role in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The malice seems to come from the Mountain of Death, which suggests that players will need to somehow clear this place in “Tears of the Kingdom”.

Malice has appeared several times in trailers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, he was featured in the first trailer for “Tears of the Kingdom” and reappeared in the second trailer. Malice seems to corrupt Link’s hand in the Tears of the Kingdom E3 2021 trailer, and also seems to play an important role in sending Hyrule’s castle into the air.

This is just a guess, but based on what has been shown so far, it seems that Malice comes from under Hyrule, wreaking havoc on the surface of the world. This may explain why it seems that Tears of the Kingdom has a greater aerial focus than its predecessor, as areas may be too dangerous for Link to traverse due to Malice damage, such as Death Mountain.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait for more information from Nintendo before they get more specific answers about Malice and the role she will play in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s possible that Nintendo will give fans their answers months before the game’s release, but it’s also possible that fans will have to wait for the release date of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to find out more.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is released on May 12, 2023 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.