The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be controlled with the right stick.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: A tweet from The Legend of Zelda in Japan shows how Skyward Sword HD will be controlled on the Nintendo Switch with its new type of right stick controller.

The official account of The Legend of Zelda brand in Japan has shared details about how Skyward Sword HD will be controlled using each of its two modes. Beyond using the system as in the original, thanks to the sensors incorporated in the Joy-Con, the team reveals how they have transferred this scheme to the movement of a stick.

As we can see in the tweet under this paragraph, the movements of the right stick will imitate the movement of Link’s sword. A diagonal attack, for example, is performed by placing the mushroom at one end, then making a clean move to the other side. The rapier, on the other hand, is posed in a natural way: by pressing the center of the stick.

The traditional control is one of the novelties that this remastered version incorporates on Nintendo Switch. While users of the basic model can choose, those who have the lite version must adapt to this new way of performing in Skyward Sword.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, on its way to Nintendo Switch

For its part, the renewed version of the Wii delivery will be marketed from July 16 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The boost in performance stands out, which will raise the frame rate to 60 images per second, as well as improvements in the controls, the alternative version already discussed and more.

The same day the Zelda and Pelícaro amiibo will go on sale, which incorporates a mechanic to be transferred within the game. According to the shared information, using the figure in the game will allow you to unlock the fast travel between the surface and the sky; even if we are inside dungeons or buildings, which speeds up some processes. “The use of the amiibo in the game will create a control point to travel between the sky and the nether world,” they explain in a press release.