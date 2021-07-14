The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, video analysis. A return to the heights?

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: We show with our own gameplay everything that the return of Skyward Sword offers in HD format, a game that originally came out on Wii in 20211.

It’s that time of year again. The one in which we wonder if a Nintendo relaunch is worth it for Nintendo Switch users, a console that is going to receive another review of a classic from the company. The arrival of a Zelda is always an important event, even if it is a relaunch. And in the case of Skyward Sword HD, there is also an added intrigue in having to adapt controls designed for motion sensors to the button and analog scheme that Switch practically forces in portable mode. Especially if we have a Lite model, without removable Joy-Cons.

This is one of the great news, but not the only one, that comes with the new version of Skyward Sword. Therefore, in this video analysis with our own captured gameplay, we are going to try to answer the key questions about the new Skyward Sword HD. Is it worth it if we already played it at the time? What if it’s our first time? Are the new features provided by the remaster enough to consider paying at a new price of 60 euros?

All this, in addition to what the original game itself offers, and how the passage of time feels, in the video analysis that accompanies this article and that you can see in the header. Welcome to the origin of everything. Welcome to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, now in HD.