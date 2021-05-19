The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD & Pelicaro Amiibo Announced; Date and Use in The Game

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: Nintendo Announces New Amiibo Compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD; It will allow us to make quick trips instantly.Nintendo has presented the new amiibo Zelda & Loftwing (Pelícaro in Castilian) of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. The figure, which will be sold separately, will hit stores around the world on July 16, thus coinciding with the release date of the expected relaunch of the title on Nintendo Switch ten years after its passage through Wii.

Rapid travel from the surface to Altarea; featured feature of the new amiibo

According to the information, the Zelda and Pelicaro amiibo will unlock fast travel between the surface and the sky; even if we are in dungeons or buildings, thus facilitating some tasks and speeding up processes. “The” Zelda and Pelicaro “amiibo can be used at any time while exploring the outside world or dungeons to create a save point and return to heaven. If you touch the amiibo again while you are in the sky or visit one of the many floating islands above the clouds, the player will be able to return to the previously created control point, ”they indicate in the statement. “The use of the amiibo in the game will create a control point to travel between the sky and the nether world,” they clarify.

For example, if we run out of objects while exploring a scenario or dungeon, we can quickly return to the Altárea bazaar and buy everything we need in the shops and slogans of the floating islands. Once we have all the inventory ready, we can return right where we left it.

An accessibility alternative that will require, yes, the purchase of this amiibo figure; it won’t be in the title options menu.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, July 16 on Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will arrive this July 16 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, for the first time in high definition. Originally released in 2011 on Wii, it tells the oldest story in the series’ timeline and shows the events surrounding the creation of the Master Sword.

The remastering will run at 60 frames per second and will feature improved controls, including improvements to motion control with both Joy-Con controllers as well as buttons, an alternative for those who prefer traditional commands (not possible in the original game). Those who play on Nintendo Switch Lite or with a Switch Pro Controller, for example, will be able to use this type of control. That same day, a pair of Joy-Con controllers with blue colors and special Zelda motifs will be marketed: Skyward Sword.