The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD announced

Today’s Nintendo Direct (17) arrived full of news, among them the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch on July 16 as a celebration of 35 years of The Legend of Zelda franchise.

For players who don’t know the game, it’s a title that explored the Wii’s motion controls with mastery and, to some extent, even divided the fan base with its mechanics. Check out the trailer:

The remastered version will have motion controls through JoyCons, but it will also have support for traditional controls for those who don’t like the feature. In addition, a pair of game-themed JoyCons has been announced.