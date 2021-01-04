The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time may arrive on Switch

If the information turns out to be confirmed at some point, perhaps the owners of Switch will have a chance to enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at some point in the future.

The data in question was released on the network after Nintendo made two records for the game, one in Australia and the other in Europe. In case you are curious, the user known as Kelios on Twitter released a photo showing this documentation (which is not so recent and happened during the pandemic, which may have caused the delay of any type of announcement by Nintendo if it really has something gender in mind).

It is worth remembering that so far Nintendo has not yet mentioned anything on the subject, which for now should be treated as a rumor.



