The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask turns 20 in Europe

The sequel to Ocarina of Time, one of the darkest games in the series developed by Nintendo, takes us to Clock Town.

A mysterious mask seller, an encounter with the Skull Kid in the lush woods. Link, the hero of time, will end up as a Deku and will arrive in a parallel universe. In just three days, he must unravel the curse that hangs over Termina and the Clock City, as a terrifying moon threatens to fall on the world. Fortunately, he will have the masks and his time ocarina, so that he can return to the past to get out of the quagmire. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask celebrated its 20th anniversary in April, but its release in Europe was on October 26, 2000.

Development began just after work was completed on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, one of the great Nintendo 64 classics. Resources were reused for its sequel, but thanks to the Expansion Pack, the graphics were improved compared to the video game previous. At first glance it may turn out to be a similar product, but the team led by Eiji Aonuma managed to give Majora’s Mask a structure and identity never seen before in the series.

Only 48 hours to disaster

Termina is a darker world, full of dangers and with the constant threat of the passage of time. Ocarina in hand, the hero is forced to carry out all kinds of tasks, help the citizens and recover objects. All this in the knowledge that before the moon falls, when the young man puts the instrument to his lips, events will restart.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask originally came out on Nintendo 64, although Nintendo released a port on GameCube and virtual consoles. It is currently not playable on the Nintendo Switch, but the Kyoto folks developed a remake for the Nintendo 3DS. This version offers updated graphics and some playable tweaks that modernize the gaming experience.



