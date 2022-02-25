The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask: How To Play It On Nintendo Switch

The Legend Of Zelda: The Nintendo 64 classic is now available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service + Expansion Pack. Three days to the end of the world. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is a race against time, although Link has the tools to go back in time and correct the fate of history. The original Nintendo 64 title, which had a remake on 3DS, now returns for Nintendo Switch. However, it is not possible to buy it, since the Kyoto hybrid does not have a virtual console like in other company machines.

How to play Zelda: Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Switch

Much has been said about the possibility of Nintendo launching a virtual console, but so far the wishes of the players have been unsuccessful. From the Japanese company they have no plans to offer classic content in this way, since they have preferred to focus on services. Nintendo Switch Online provides the ability to access a select catalog of NES and SNES, but what about Nintendo 64?

Those who want to play The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and other Nintendo 64 classics need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber. In other words, the basic subscription is not enough. Prices are as follows:

12-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: 39.99 euros

12-month family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (8 accounts in total): 69.99 euros

Once subscribed, you need to go to the Nintendo eShop and download the Nintendo 64 app. Games include special features like manual saves and online functionality on select titles.