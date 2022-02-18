The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Already Has A Date On Nintendo Switch Online

The Legend of Zelda: Players must be subscribed to the Expansion Pack to access Nintendo 64 games.

In the midst of the announcement of the closure of the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops, which will be closed at the end of March 2023, the Japanese company continues with its roadmap regarding Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Through social networks, the Japanese have announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mark will be included in the catalog from February 25.

Although the video game has a remake on Nintendo 3DS, as in the case of Ocarina of Time, this version is the original for Nintendo 64. In any case, those from Kyoto have implemented some special features, such as online multiplayer modes in some titles .

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is one of the most special works of the saga. The video game takes us to the parallel world of Termina. There are only three days left before a gigantic moon falls on the world, so Link must travel through time and manage the stopwatch, in order to avoid disaster. The playable structure is built on this feature, allowing us to relive these 72 hours and get to know the characters, their routines and their stories.

All Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Banjo-Kazooie

dr mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

mario kart 64

mario tennis

Paper Mario

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs 39.99 euros in its individual plan. The familiar one, for up to eight accounts, is priced at 69.99 euros. This subscription also includes SEGA Mega Drive classics, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons expansion, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. In addition, you can access the benefits of the normal Switch Online subscription, that is, the ability to play online and NES and SNES titles.