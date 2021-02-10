The Legend of Zelda: Hourglass registered in Australia

Those who followed the Nintendo DS era must have played The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. The game, which has the same vibe seen in The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, may have some kind of announcement soon as Nintendo has made a new registration of the brand.

The registration in question was made in Organs federal agencies of Australia, and became public last week, more specifically on February 2 – and became known thanks to the user Kelios on Twitter, who shared the message below on his profile:

It is worth mentioning that, so far, Nintendo has not yet officially commented on the matter, so it is necessary to wait a little longer before imagining a remake or anything like that.