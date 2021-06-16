The Legend of Zelda: Commemorative Game & Watch Will Be Released in November

The Legend of Zelda: In celebration of the franchise’s 35th anniversary, the first The Legend of Zelda will receive a physical summer of Game & Watch that will be released on November 12th. It was featured during today’s Nintendo Direct (15), on the last day of E3 2021.

For those who don’t know, Game & Watch was a line of handheld consoles that Nintendo produced before the launch of the first Game Boy, which hit the market in 1989. To date, there is no information about its availability in South America .