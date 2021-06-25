The Legend of Heroes: The West Will Receive Three Games In The Series in 2023

The Legend of Heroes: NIS America has announced the arrival of Trails from Zero in 2022, but other adaptations are on the way for PS4, Switch, and PC.The Legend of Heroes will return with several games in the series previously unreleased in the West. Nis America has announced that it will release three video games in 2023. They are The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, Boundless Trails and Trails into Reverie. The first two were originally released on PSP, while the third was released in 2020 for PS4, but only in the Japanese market. These new versions will see the light on PlayStation 4 (backward compatible with PS5), Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG).

The schedule has not yet been fully rolled out, as Nis America has not announced exactly when the games will be released, beyond a generic date (2023). For now, these RPG titles developed by Nihon Falcom will be localized in English, although the dowager will remain in Japanese. As for the Spanish edition, we do not have details about it, so it is not known whether it will arrive in translation or not.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero will be the first to arrive

There are no two without three, and in this case neither are three without four. Before these video games hit stores, Nis America prepares another release for the somewhat closer future. No, it will not be in 2021, but in 2022 when The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero is released in western territory. This role-playing game introduces a refined tactical combat system with respect to the original video game, which was released in 2010 for the PSP, although it was later released on other platforms such as the PC and PS4, in no case outside the eastern market.

Fans of the saga will have the opportunity to enjoy a number of titles in the not-so-distant future. We will wait to know the details of the edition that is published in Spain and Latin America.