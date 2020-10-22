The Legend Behind The K-Drama Tale Of The Nine Tailed

The Korean drama ‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ premiered in October and the plot is based on the legend of the 9-tailed fox or gumiho, this story belongs to Korean culture. Find out what’s behind the series starring Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah.

‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ is a South Korean drama that mixes the genres of fantasy, romance and suspense, the production belongs to the television channel tvN and is currently in the airing period.

The new drama gathers a great cast, which is headed by Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah, who are the lead couple of the drama. The story of the series tells the life of Lee Yeon, a gumiho, better known as the 9-tailed fox, who works as a civil servant and travels from the human world to the underworld.

Lee Yeon’s dynamics change completely when he meets Nam Ji Ah, a beautiful television producer who is in charge of creating programs that focus on the analysis of paranormal phenomena.

The story of this K-drama is inspired by an Asian legend, if you want to know more about the 9-tailed fox or gumiho, we invite you to continue reading …

KNOW THE LEGEND OF THE 9-TAILED FOX OR GUMIHO

A gumiho is a spirit represented by a 9-tailed white fox, this animal is part of a Korean legend, but it also appears as a figure within the mythology of other Asian countries such as: China and Japan.

The 9-tailed white foxes are usually evil spirits that transform into humans to devour people, it is believed that most take female form to attract men and feed on their meat.

According to legend, only people who have lived for thousands of years can become a gumiho, as it takes a lot of energy to evolve as this spirit, which shows no mercy when hungry.

Korean entertainment has taken this being from Asian mythology as a reference many times as in the drama ‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho’, starring Lee Seung Gi and Shin Min Ah and now you can enjoy Lee Dong Wook’s performance as gumiho in the ‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ series.

Surely you are a fan of Korean dramas, we invite you to see: The best romantic dramas of 2019.



