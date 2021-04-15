The Legacy of Jupiter: new images show more details of the heroes

The Legacy of Jupiter: The creator of Jupiter’s Legacy, Mark Millar, released on Wednesday (14) new teasers of the characters of the series, giving a taste to the audience that eagerly awaits the premiere of the Netflix series.

The images, available on Millar’s Instagram, show a little more about the characters’ personality and the dynamics between them. In addition, of course, it is possible to take a first look at the superhero costumes.

The plot is based on the eponymous comic series launched in 2013 and highly critically acclaimed.

“The Jupiter Legacy follows the first generation of superheroes who, having been empowered in the 1930s, kept the world safe for almost a century. When a hero takes control of the government, the children of these warriors must choose between supporting the new regime or fight to live up to the grand deeds of the parents. With the weight of the legacy on their shoulders, the heirs embark on an epic journey to protect humanity from all the evil that rises against it “.

The cast features Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton and Mike Wade. The first trailer for the series was released last week and the premiere is scheduled for May 7, on Netflix.