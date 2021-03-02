The Legacy of Jupiter: Netflix series gets first images

Netflix has just released the first look at the Legacy of Jupiter scenes. The series, which is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Mark Millar, starts, in fact, the partnership between streaming and the founder of Millarworld.

In the teaser, Frank Quitely’s exclusive sketches are transformed into the first official images of the epic drama, which opens on May 7, on Netflix.

The most feared villain of the first year, Blackstar, comes to life in the released video. However, other characters are also featured. Among them, Hutch (Ian Quinlan), son of one of the greatest supervillains in the world, Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris), heir to the greatest superheroes, Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel) in 1929 and his son, Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton) .

In addition, the first generation of superheroes is revealed: Lady Liberty / Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), The Utopian / Sheldon Sampson (Duhamel) and Brainwave / Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels).

Watch the teaser below and find all the elements hidden in the scenes.

The Legacy of Jupiter: Learn about Netflix’s upcoming epic superhero production

The partnership between Mark Miller and Netflix was closed in 2017. However, after the announcement of the development of a live-action series for The Magic Order, which had its production canceled, the completion of The Legacy of Jupiter comes as the first project collaboration to reach the streaming catalog.

In the storyline, after almost a century of keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must trust their children to continue the legacy. However, tensions escalate as young superheroes, hungry to prove themselves, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputation – and demanding personal standards.

The eight-episode Legacy of Jupiter season debuts on Friday, May 7 on Netflix. Be sure to check it out!