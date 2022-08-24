The legacy of Hogwarts: Who is Salazar Slytherin?

The palpable hype around the upcoming “Hogwarts Legacy” was recently reinforced by the release of a brand new trailer during Gamescom. Interestingly, the new trailer seems to have mostly focused on the more sinister nature of Harry Potter magic and the chaos it can easily bring.

It is noteworthy that the main character of the “Legacy of Hogwarts” is shown in the trailer in the mantle of the Slytherin faculty. Since Slytherin is the faculty most closely associated with the dark arts, it is important to contextualize the life and influence of the founder of the faculty, Salazar Slytherin.

The basics of the Hogwarts Legacy and its new trailer

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming open—world role-playing game set in the popular Harry Potter universe, which takes place long before the events of books and movies. The release is scheduled for February 10, 2023, and many fans are looking forward to what promises to be a very rich and comprehensive Hogwarts experience.

It seems that Hogwarts Legacy values the player’s freedom above all else, allowing the player to fully customize the main character and decide what moral approach he will use to student life at Hogwarts. This level of customization is closely related to which Hogwarts house the player will distribute his main character in, and Hogwarts houses are directly related to the personality traits of their graduates.

The new “Legacy of Hogwarts” trailer, which appeared along with the recent Gamescom presentation, seems to have confirmed this fact by focusing on the dark arts and portraying the protagonist as a Slytherin student. Although Slytherin has always been portrayed as the most morally distorted and vile of the Hogwarts faculties, it is important to contextualize how the faculty earned this reputation through the actions of its founding member.

The Life of Salazar Slytherin

Salazar Slytherin was one of the four founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, along with Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff and Rowena Ravenclaw. Each of the four founding members had houses of the same name, according to which the students of the school were distributed, and Slytherin was decorated with green and silver colors.

Slytherin students primarily get into the faculty due to the fact that they have traits of ambition, resourcefulness, determination and intelligence. These traits were reflected in Salazar, who himself was considered one of the most prolific and powerful wizards of his time. Slytherin himself was an adept of Parselmouth and a telepath, which explains why the symbol of the house of Slytherin is a snake.

Despite the respect Salazar enjoyed in the wizarding world, he held the controversial view that Muggle-born students should not be granted access to Hogwarts, much to the disapproval of his founding peers. The reaction to this opinion led to Salazar leaving the school for good, not before he created a Secret Room and sealed the deadly basilisk in the hope that his heir would use the beast to hunt Muggle students at Hogwarts.

The cruel and vile character of Salazar Slytherin forever tarnished the reputation of his faculty, which, of course, was not helped by the future admissions of students such as Draco Malfoy, and even the human form of Lord Voldemort over the years. The unspoken evil streak that seems to manifest itself more often in Slytherin students is only exacerbated by their intelligence and ambition, which means that the dark arts are often used in the name of progress. Given the recent trailer for The Hogwarts Legacy, it seems that this fact may lead to the appearance of the much-anticipated title.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, a version for Switch is also in development.