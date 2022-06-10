The Legacy of Hogwarts: The History of the Slytherin Faculty

Hogwarts Legacy, developed by Avalanche Software, will allow players to enroll in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where they will be able to study magic, explore Hogwarts Castle, tame magical animals and make friends with their fellow witches and wizards. However, players will have to be on their guard, as there are dangers, including a goblin uprising and strange ancient magic that players can somehow control. For gamers who feel a sense of nostalgia for their favorite series, Hogwarts Legacy seems to be a game that cannot be missed.

Of course, any media depicting Hogwarts Castle cannot ignore one of the most interesting aspects of the school — the house. Each year, new students are assigned to one of four houses depending on their skills and values. Of the four faculties, Slytherin has always enjoyed the darkest reputation, and students who come out of it usually become infamous. However, if you look into the history of Slytherin, it is easy to understand why it is considered the home of dark wizards.

Salazar Slytherin, founder of the Slytherin Faculty

Hogwarts is a school of wizardry located somewhere in Scotland, but Muggles can’t find it. The school was founded by four powerful wizards named Helga Hufflepuff, Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin. Each of them had different ideas for the school, and they built four school houses according to their ideals. Although the four founders initially worked together, a split was formed when Salazar stated that Hogwarts should only accept pureblood students, meaning witches and wizards whose parents are both wizards. The other founders strongly disagreed with Salazar, especially Godric, which is why Salazar left Hogwarts, but not without building a Secret Room under the school and imprisoning the deadly basilisk in the bowels of the castle.

The House of Slytherin supports Salazar’s values, namely cunning, ambition and brotherhood. Like Salazar, Slytherin students tend to value pureblood heritage, and the competition between the Slytherin and Gryffindor faculties reflects the enmity between Salazar and Godric. The common room of the Slytherin faculty is located in the dungeons of Hogwarts, and the coat of arms of the faculty is green and decorated with a snake with a forked tongue.

Due to the fact that Slytherin is associated with pureblood superiority, the reputation of the faculty has a somewhat stigmatized reputation, and students of the faculty are sometimes considered selfish. This can be seen, for example, when Slytherin students flee during the battle for Hogwarts, deciding to save themselves, and not face to face with Lord Voldemort. However, it should be noted that not all Slytherins are bad, and the characteristics associated with the house can also be used for good.

Famous Slytherins

Many important wizards and witches have come out of Slytherin, and, unfortunately, many of them are extremely fond of dark magic. Perhaps the most famous example is Tom Riddle, better known as Voldemort, who becomes one of the scariest dark wizards in the history of wizardry. Many of his Death Eaters are also from Slytherin, including Lucius Malfoy, Narcissa Malfoy and Bellatrix Lestrange. When Harry Potter studies at Hogwarts, he studies at the Gryffindor faculty, and his rivals, of course, are at the Slytherin faculty, including Draco Malfoy and his brainless thugs, Crabbe and Goyle.

However, one should not be fooled into thinking that all Slytherins are lovers of dark magic, and throughout the series there are several Slytherins who prove that they are good or at least not blatantly bad. This includes Merlin, Horace Slughorn, Severus Snape, and Andromeda Tonks, who is disowned by her purebred supremacist family when she marries Ted Tonks, a Muggle-born.

Due to the controversial history of Slytherin, it is expected that opinions about this house will be mixed: some fans fall in love with its mysteriously dark charm, while others wonder why Hogwarts keeps a house in which so many dark wizards are born. With Hogwarts Legacy, players will be able to explore Slytherin long before the time of Voldemort or Harry Potter. This will give players the opportunity to decide for themselves whether Slytherins are really deceptive snakes or they are simply misunderstood.

Hogwarts Legacy is expected to be released in late 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.